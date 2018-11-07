Mumbai shuttler Ajay Jayaram decorates a colourful rangoli

Nov 07, 2018, 10:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Dabbled with colour for a change and created some rangoli art. Hope you'll like it. Have a fun and safe Diwali guys. #rangoli #art #artistsoninstagram #duende_arts_help #diwali #diwaliart #athlete."

India shuttler Ajay Jayaram is quite a good artist and has posted many of his sketches on social media. Yesterday, Jayaram posted the rangoli he made for Diwali on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Diwali guys. Dabbled with colour for a change and created some rangoli art. Hope you'll like it. Have a fun and safe Diwali guys. #rangoli #art #artistsoninstagram #duende_arts_help #diwali #diwaliart #athlete."

Ajay Jayaram

Ajay Jayaram is a badminton player from Mumbai. He plays for the Mumbai Rockets in the Premier Badminton League. He is currently sponsored by Li-Ning, and coached by India-Born British coach Tom John. Jayaram is a champion of the Czech International and Dutch Open tournament.

