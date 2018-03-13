Mumbai: Singer Aditya Narayan arrested, granted bail in accident case

Bollywood playback singer Aditya Narayan was on Monday arrested in a road accident case but was granted bail later, a police official said



He was taken to the Versova Police Station and is likely to be summoned for investigations on Tuesday. Aditya's Mercedes Benz rammed into the auto-rickshaw from behind in front of the Indralok Building, Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri West, the official said.

Aditya, son of celebrated singer Udit Narayan, took the injured woman to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for treatment, the official added. Aditya has sung some of the super-hit Bollywood songs like 'Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun' and 'Tattad Tattad'.

