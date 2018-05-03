Mumbai singer Dhruv Visvanath to launch his new album

Drop in for a gig where Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Dhruv Visvanath will launch his second album, The Lost Cause



Dhruv Visvanath

There is a moment around two minutes into Wild — a song from Dhruv Visvanath's sophomore album, The Lost Cause — where the track takes a sonic turn that feels like the equivalent of running into a sunlit clearing from the depths of a gloomy jungle. It's as if the song had been a prisoner tied up in chains till that point, before breaking its shackles to bask in new-found freedom. That sense of liberation, in fact, is the overarching theme of the record, which on the whole calls upon the listener to embark on a journey to fulfil his or her dreams, regardless of whether they are big or small.

"The message I was trying to put across with this album is how important it is to have something in your life to strive for. No matter what life takes away, no matter what life gives you, the reason why we all wish to see each other survive and grow is that somewhere, we all have something that we want to fight for, something we want to protect. So the idea was to portray how those things might seem like lost causes to the rest of the world, but you must still be the champion of your dreams and take ownership of your own lost cause," the singer-songwriter tells us ahead of a gig at a Mahalaxmi venue, where he will launch the album.



Dhruv Visvanath recorded The Lost Cause without the help of a label

The process of putting it together, he adds, involved introspection that required Visvanath to dive into the deepest recesses of his memory. The song Botswana, for instance, contains a lyrical montage of snatches from the 26-year-old's childhood, part of which was spent in Zambia. He even travelled across 17 Indian cities, to places such as Dhuliajan in Assam, where his grandfather worked in an oil extraction company, to collect material from his family history that would later find its way into The Lost Cause. So has it been a journey of self-discovery then, we ask him. Visvanath answers, "You know, a lot of millennials tend to feel, 'Oh, I need to take some time off to find myself and understand who I am.' But from the stories I have heard, it never works. So, I put a different spin on it and used this time to travel the country to find out more about my family [instead of myself]. And in the process of creating this album, I realised that it's a really introspective record because I felt the need to understand why I do what I do. And that was an important lesson to learn."

Another crucial lesson, Visvanath continues, was the process of recording this album without the backing of a label, unlike how it was with his debut offering, Orion. He would burn the midnight oil in his bedroom fine-tuning the tracks till dawn, and later took the help of fellow indie musicians Keshav Dhar and Vivek Thomas to mix and master the album. The education he gleaned in the process, he says, has helped him evolve as a musician. "I took it up as a personal challenge. That's because any amount of success you achieve is based on how you take your experiences forward and do a better job. So, since I had the experience of working with a label before, I wanted the experience of doing it on my own this time around. And I am really pleased with the way things have worked out," he signs off.

ON 9 pm AT G5A, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, off Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 499

