Mumbai: Sion flyover to be shut for two months starting April 20

Mumbaikars travelling towards south Mumbai from the eastern suburbs and who use the eastern express highway will have to face traffic issues from the third week of April. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be closing down Sion flyover for repairs for two months.

According to the press release issued to the media, MSRDC has said that as part of the repair work, changing the bearings and refurbishment of expansion joints will be done. Since late Thursday night, the flyover has already been closed to heavy vehicles after the concrete portion of the outer side of the safety wall of the flyover fell on to the road below.

The structural audit of the flyover was done by IIT-Mumbai and in its report submitted to MSRDC, it was suggested that work of changing the bearings and refurbishment of expansion joints should be done. The MSRDC had immediately informed the traffic police department about it.

Based on the suggestions, MSRDC invited tenders and the contract of carrying out the repair work has been given. "The bridge has a total of 170 bearings and during the two-month-long work, which will start on April 20, all the bearings will be replaced.

