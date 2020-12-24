Mumbai: Sion Hospital deputy dean held for 'taking Rs 50 lakh bribe' from student

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Sion police on Wednesday arrested the deputy dean of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in a cheating case. The complainant has accused Rakesh Verma, 54, of taking a bribe of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of giving her admission for the Doctor of Medicine degree, but he never did.

Police have found that the father of complainant Dr Alisha Sheikh, 28, had transferred Rs 21 lakh to Verma's bank account. Sheikh hails from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

Police picked up Verma from the doctors quarters of Nair Hospital and later shifted him to Sion hospital due to ill health. "Verma has confessed to taking Rs 50 lakh from Sheikh. We are also investigating whether he has taken money from any other students in the name of admission," an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patil told mid-day, "Verma has been arrested but due to ill health, he has been admitted to Sion hospital and the court has been informed about the same."

Meanwhile, the Sion police have also busted a fake medical admission racket and arrested four people. The accused allegedly cheated people on the pretext of giving admission in Sion hospital. The Sion police made the arrests after receiving a complaint from one Rajive Ramnath Pandey, 46, from Jharkhand.

Pandey had informed them that he was being approached by a group of people who claimed to be doctors at Sion hospital. They offered admission to his daughter in MBBS for Rs 30 lakh and even took Rs 1,03,300 from him, he alleged.

Police arrested all the four accused - Madhav Yadav, 36, Vinay Mishra, 28, Siddiqui Akbar, 40, Rahul Singh, 25 - from Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. They also seized 14 mobile phones, 26 SIM cards, fake stamps of KEM and Sion hospitals, fake Aadhaar cards, 30 debit cards of different banks and fake admission forms.

