Mumbai: Sion hospital security officer becomes fall guy, suspended for 'laxity'

The Sion hospital administration on Wednesday suspended the security officer in-charge of the night shift on December 28, when a drunk vada-pav seller had entered a ward and drew blood from a patient. The action was taken on the recommendation of the report submitted by the additional deal of the hospital.

The report, submitted on Tuesday, also recommends slapping a fine on the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, the agency that provides security at the hospital. Sion hospital dean Dr. Mohan Joshi had on Friday instructed the additional dean and divisional security officer to conducted separate enquiries into the incident.

"The report submitted on Tuesday has recommended suspension of security officer, who was present on the night of the incident for slacking at work. The recommendation also suggested that the guards on duty must also be held responsible," a source in the hospital administration told mid-day. "The hospital is also thinking of slapping a monetary penalty on Maharashtra State Security Corporation for the lax attitude of their guards," the source added.

"I have received the report and whatever recommendations have been made, we will act on them accordingly. We are also carrying out detailed security review to avoid such incidents in future," Dr. Joshi told mid-day. When asked about the amount of the fine on the security agency, Joshi said they are yet to take final call on it.

A 40-year-old Dharavi resident, Abdul Gafar Kadar Sheikh, had entered the ward number 5 claiming to be a doctor. He drew blood from Pravin Shirke, a patient, and demanded R800 for the 'blood test' from his wife, who grew suspicious and raised an alarm, after which he was nabbed by the security guards.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates