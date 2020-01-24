Mumbai: Six-year-old girl kidnapped, hit with brick in Matunga, police suspect sexual assault

A six-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and physically assaulted after being picked up while sleeping with her parents on the pavements under the Matunga Bridge, was found with serious injuries behind an ashram in King’s Circle on Wednesday. The police suspected that the girl was also sexually assaulted by her kidnappers before leaving her, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, the girl was sleeping with her parents with she was kidnapped in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. When her mother woke up at around 4 am, she found her daughter missing, she woke up her husband up and the two started looking for her.

The girl was found by a college student at 8 am on Wednesday with injuries behind an ashram in King’s Circle, who also alerted the Sion police. The child’s parents were also informed after which she was immediately taken to Sion Hospital for further treatment.

The kidnapping also baffled the police as the under pavement where the girl was sleeping with her parents was closer to both Sion and Matunga stations. The police said that in prima facie, it appeared that the girl was hit with a brick on her head by the kidnappers, to kill her, and fled the spot. A special team has been formed to trace the suspect.

An officer said that they have found blurred images of the suspect from the CCTV footage examined and have launched a search for him.

On the police’s suspicion of the girl being sexually assaulted, sources said that if she is found to be sexually assaulted, they will file a case under strict, non-bailable section of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

