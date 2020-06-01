Mumbai: Six youngsters booked for playing loud music, dancing in front of COVID centre in Vile Parle

Six youngsters were booked by police for playing loud music in their cars and dancing on the road near a hospital where COVID-19 patients are being treated, at Vile Parle (East) early on Sunday.

According to a source, the Vile Parle police got information that two vehicles playing loud music had been parked near the Shirodkar COVID Centre, and the people travelling in them had stepped out and were dancing on the road. A police patrolling team took the six people in custody and seized both vehicles. They were issued notices and later released.

During interrogation it was revealed the youngsters detained were residents of Parsiwada Andheri. They had come out for joyrides in their two XUVs. Some of them were drunk, and they were all dancing and enjoying the loud music around 1 am. "Local residents were sleepless and COVID patients admitted in the Shirodkar hospital were also troubled," said an official from the police station.

"We booked the six people under relevant sections of IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act. The parents of all the accused were called to the police station and youngsters were given notices under the Act and released. Their vehicles have been seized," the official added.

1am

Time when the youngsters danced on the road

