Mumbai: Skeleton found in bushes near Wadala station

The police recovered a human skeleton from Wadala on Monday. The bones have been sent to KEM hospital to ascertain the gender, cause of death, etc., of the person.

The Wadala police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigations are underway, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Rashmi Karandikar.

The police were informed by two youths who had gone to a secluded area to answer nature's call. "They noticed the skeleton and informed the police. A team from Wadala police station collected the skeleton found along Wadala railway station. A few bones are missing," said an officer privy to the investigation.

"The area from where the skeleton was recovered is visited by drug addicts late in the evening," said the officer, who suspects that one of the drug addicts might have died due to a drug overdose.

"The forensic report will give us clear idea of the cause of death and gender," added the officer, who did not rule out murder.

