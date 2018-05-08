Mumbai: Skeleton uncovered in Vashi nullah by NMMC cleaning crew

The skeleton was found while the workers cleared out a nullah at the APMC truck terminal

In a bizarre incident, a human skeleton was uncovered in a Vashi nullah on Monday. The discovery was made during the annual pre-monsoon cleaning by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) conservancy workers.

The skeleton was found while the workers cleared out a nullah at the APMC truck terminal. The workers immediately informed the APMC police station about the discovery. The police have launched an investigation, scouring hundreds of missing persons reports, to verify the identity, gender and age of the victim.

A report in The Hindu quotes Senior Police Inspector of the APMC police station, Rajendra Galande, as having stated, "The bones were buried in the dirt. All are believed to be found. We handed them over to doctors at the NMMC Hospital in Vashi, who said it’s difficult to ascertain the gender. The bones have now been sent to JJ Hospital for further tests. The DNA will be preserved to establish identity.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone I, Sudhakar Pathare, was quoted by the Hindu as having added,"The nullah is in an area mostly frequented by drivers and cleaners. Mostly, these drivers and cleaners belong to different States. There are chances that the skeleton might be of a driver or cleaner. Once we get details of age and gender, we will get a direction for investigations. Till then, we are conducting enquiries among other drivers and cleaners."

