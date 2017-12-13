Mumbai Skywalk audit: Vikhroli, Sion walkway is barely used and becomes a home to beggars

While Vikhroli skywalk with its many bumps, holes, filth and beggars is fast losing public vote, Sion's is built such that it serves only students from a school near the station

Vikhroli West

Given the footfall Vikhroli station sees, this 500-600-metre skywalk in the west, which starts on LBS Marg and winds its way further via the station road, is an important one and a boon for pedestrians and commuters during peak hours. It too, however, suffers from the malaise of lack of maintenance.



Damaged floor

During mid-day's visit a few days back, we found that the arm leading to LBS Marg was full of broken tiles, which, in fact, adorn the whole skywalk in several places. The same arm also has a 50-odd-metre steep slope, causing much inconvenience to senior citizens.



Ads on view cutters at Vikhroli skywalk

During its construction, those staying in the vicinity had demanded that the authorities install view cutters on the skywalk as it passed close to their buildings. While authorities did the needful, these view cutters are now being used to paste ads, giving the skywalk an untidy look. Paan stains and other filth add to the lack of hygiene and cleanliness, and beggars flock there at night to sleep.

A local, Jyoti Sangar Bhalerao, said, "The skywalk is in a pathetic state; authorities have wasted public money on it. Some skywalks are useful, but most have become a resting point for beggars. I don't walk on it because I don't feel safe."

Sion

This one was built for the schoolchildren, which is, of course, good; but a little better planning and it would have served other pedestrians and commuters as well. As much as Rs 15.21 crore was spent on the skywalk here, which barely sees anyone other than students of the nearby school, who take it to avoid the traffic on the road below.



The skywalk in Sion is only serving schoolchildren, because of its limited connectivity. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

In 2008, the Parent-Teacher Association of Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) High School had held a meeting, and more than 300 parents had carried out a signature campaign, demanding a skywalk in Sion to give their children a safe place to walk on, considering the rising volume of traffic at the signal junction near the school and station.

While the MMRDA obliged, opening the first arm (260-metre long) in December 2010, it has failed to keep it spick and span and up to the mark. Its flooring, just like the other skywalks, is damaged, and overall maintenance is extremely poor. mid-day found that one arm is connected to the OLGC school gate and is only opened during school hours.

Also, considering that its only users are children, a private security guard has been posted on it. Milind Sanaye, a local, said, "The skywalk needs to be maintained. It serves children well, which is good, but other pedestrians prefer walking on the road below, because any which way, those needing to cross Dr Ambedkar road have to do so by climbing down as the skywalk doesn't give access to that side. So, for a majority, it's not helpful at all."

