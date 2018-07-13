Mumbai: Slab comes crashing down in Bandra's government colony, 2 injured

On Thursday around 4.30am, a slab fell on a woman and her 9-year-old son, in one of the buildings, when they were asleep

Several government employees are living in fear in the dilapidated Government Colony in Bandra East. On Thursday around 4.30am, a slab fell on a woman and her 9-year-old son, in one of the buildings, when they were asleep. Fortunately both sustained minor injuries. Residents said this happened as no authority pays heed to their repeated complaints and demands about redevelopment.



Vaishalli Yogesh Sawant, 30, who was injured, had come to visit her ailing mother with her son Nathal in building number B 92-5. "They were supposed to leave late on Thursday afternoon. Vaishalli's right hand was stuck under the slab and Nathal sustained minor injuries to the stomach," said a relative. After the incident, they were taken to Bhabha Hospital.

This is not the first time that such an incident has been reported in the colony. Three months ago, a slab fell injuring 12-year-old Ishan Misal. In another incident, a slab fell injuring a 7-year-old child who had to get nine stitches on his head.



The Government Colony has been in a dilapidated condition for years. The Public Works Department (PWD) is allegedly not paying heed to residents' complaints. Two weeks back, MNS president Raj Thackeray held a meeting with the authority, whose officials promised to look into the matter. After Thursday's incident, MNS workers protested in front of the office of Rahul Vasaikar, executive engineer from PWD, who visited the spot late in the afternoon and promised to repair the rooms within a month. Vasaikar did not respond to repeated calls.

