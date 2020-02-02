Mumbai: Slab of a building in Andheri collapses, four injured

In a shocking incident, four people including a 4-year-old boy have been injured after a portion of a slab of building collapsed in Andheri West on Sunday. Injured people have been rushed to the civic-run Cooper hospital. Three persons are treated while the child is undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at Vishal housing society at Cama park in Gaon-Devi, Dongri area in the afternoon. A portion of the slab collapsed in house number A/1 in a seven-storey building. Neighbours have taken the family members to the nearby hospital. The cause of the collapse is still not clear.

An officer from the Cooper hospital said that there were four people who had come for treatment. The three who were treated were allowed to go home as they were stable. Treatment of the four-year-old boy, identified as Arzan Kalesha is going on. The doctor has advised a CT scan to ascertain the level of injury.

