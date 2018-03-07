Mumbai: Smoke from blaze chokes Kalachowkie High-Rises

Smoke billows from the godown at Kalachowkie against the backdrop of high-rises even as firemen attempt to douse the flames on Tuesday morning

Smoke billows from the godown at Kalachowkie against the backdrop of high-rises even as firemen attempt to douse the flames on Tuesday morning. According to officials from the disaster management cell, the fire broke out around 11.30 am at the Eastern Metal Work godown that stocked electronic material, printing rolls, paint drums and furniture.





Residents from surrounding buildings were quickly evacuated as smoke began to engulf the area. Sixteen fire engines and 12 water tankers were sent to tackle the blaze. Nobody was reported injured and the fire was brought under control by 2pm. Pics/Suresh Karkera, Ashish Raje

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates