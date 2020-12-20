Mumbai: SNGP safari may resume in two weeks say sources

Nature-loving Mumbaikars and tourists waiting to go to their favourite Sunday outing spot, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP), for the famous Tiger and Lion safari have a reason to rejoice. A forest department official, requesting anonymity, speaking to mid-day, said, "We have already opened the park for tourists and morning walkers. In the coming week or two, both the safaris along with mini train-an important tourist attraction-will also resume service."

The park had been shut since the beginning of the lockdown, and reopened for money walkers with a pass in October. It also reopened it doors for tourists from December 15 (8.30 am to 6.30 pm), but many have been waiting for the safaris to begin. Entry to private vehicles has been completely restricted and those coming in their private vehicles, must park at the parking lot near the main gate. Inside the park, only BEST bus services are to be used.

The SGNP officials have also appealed to those visiting to avoid making a trip if they are unwell. The official added, "Those coming will have to follow the social distancing guidelines mentioned by the Maharashtra government and no entry will be permitted without masks." Those planning to visit the Kanheri caves will have to wait, as at the moment, tourists will only be allowed till the Tumnipada gate.

