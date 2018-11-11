Mumbai: SoBo's Ballard Estate to get latest cultural shot in the arm

national

In its fifth year, Indian Heritage Society plans to expand its local festival, Arts in the Park, to SoBo's commercial centre Ballard Estate

The Indian Heritage Society first started the Arts in the Park festival in 2013

When the Indian Heritage Society (IHS) started the Arts in the Park – Kala Utsav back in 2013, the idea was to use open spaces to bring communities together in a bid to revive cultural heritage, traditional folk and the classical arts. Now, in its fifth year, the festival scheduled for December, is set to expand to south Mumbai's business district of Ballard Estate.

The event, which is still in the planning stage, will be held with the support of the Mumbai Port Trust (MBPT), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Bombay Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said chairperson Anita Garware, who is the brain behind the now-defunct Banganga Festival, and Mumbai Sanskriti, the classical music fest held annually on the steps of Asiatic Society. "Our aim at IHS is to raise awareness about our natural, cultural and built heritage. And for this, we have been encouraging participation of the local communities in open spaces," said Garware, adding that Arts in the Park, which will be held at South Mumbai's Priyadarshini Park on November 24 and 25 this year, is an offshoot of this idea.



Anita Garware

The plan to host a day-long festival at Ballard Estate has been in the pipeline for several years. "We also wanted to draw attention to various streets in the city that are of architectural and historical value," said Preeti Pawar, member of IHS.The reclaimed business district of Ballard Estate, designed by George Wittet in the early 20th century, usually falls silent over weekends, making it the perfect location, said Garware.

What to expect

* Painting competition for kids Heritage walks for adults and kids *Food stalls by self-help groups, serving East Indian, Parsi and Gujarati food

* Demonstrations by artisans and weavers

* Cultural programme by members of the Koli community

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates