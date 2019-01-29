Mumbai: Social club host Pot Pourri event at Turf club

things-to-do

Rajasthani Mahila Mandal hosted Pot Pourri on the January 12 at the Turf club, members enclosure. Their Anand Mela which has been taking place in Mumbai for over 50 years was given a new avatar and renamed Pot Pourri.

The event saw people from all walks of life and all age groups attend with their friends & family. In fact, a lot of members who had come with their kids have attended this event themselves as kids and love coming back every year to relive their memories.

There was a huge fashion, lifestyle and kids section introduced this year, which was curated by Mitali Sah of The Fashion Directory. The members from RMM also helped put together a part of the shopping and lifestyle which attracted many women to come and shop! They had fine jewelry brands like Neha Roongta, Gala Brothers, Aqua Aura fine jewels, some well know couture brands like Aditi Somani, Azuli by Nikki, Sushobhit and some fun celebrity brands like Gauhaurgeous. Destination and costume jewelry was a big draw too with brands like Mirage, 963 degrees, Shhimmerz Kidswear and kids books were showcased by Shruti Jalan, Kidko, Nee & Oink, Dinostaury and many more.

There were rides and games to keep the kids entertained while the parents shopped and ate. RMM had organised for a Trackless Toy Train that went all over the venue, Ball pool, Bungee, Zorba Ball and 10 games that kept the kids on their feet. An art Corner where kids could unleash their creativity by using different art and craft techniques taught by professionals.

Other attractions were The Open Library Project, Foot massage by the blind a live band which played popular old and new songs. Kids from the Rajasthani Mahila Mandal's school surprised us with a flash mob and some Rajasthani cultural performances. There were races going on at the Turf club during the event and the winning trophy of the race was sponsored by the Rajasthani Mahila Mandal.

Food was another huge draw and the event has been known for having a variety of cuisines. The Bombay Fusion had curated the food section with live and pre-packaged brands. They had fresh sugarcane juice, New York Burrito Company, Punjab da Chulah and a variety of world cuisine. Rajasthani Mahila Mandal had put up stalls of regional cuisines made by the members themselves where all the proceeds went to charity. Amongst these were Burmese curry samosa, Panki, Thandai, Gola, Lassi, chaat, chole tiki and lots of Indian sweets. SR foods had huge jalebis a.k.a Jaleba which was a hit with the crowd, esp in this weather.

Rajasthani Mahila Mandal runs a medical centre where they provide consultation to patients at a very subsidised cost. They had free Diabetes, Bone Density and Blood Pressure testing at their stall and walk free is an initiative where they make sanitary pads and sell as subsidised pricing to promote sanitation among the underprivileged.

It was a beautifully put together event with an appeal to all age groups. They will come back with another edition next year in January 2020. You can follow their Instagram page to be updated with Pot Pourri activities on @potpourri.rmm

