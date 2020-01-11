Mumbai: 'Some men tied up stray dog I looked after and took her away, cops not filing FIR,' says Andheri woman

The stray dog Mojo was looked after by Pooja Raikar and sometimes stayed in her hous

An animal lover has been visiting the Amboli police station every week since December 13, 2019, seeking an FIR in the kidnapping of a stray dog she looked after, but claims the cops are refusing to do so. However, the police say they are treating the case as that connected to an FIR filed in November when the female dog's puppies were kidnapped and found later.

The animal lover, Pooja Raikar, 59, a resident of Parul Apartment at Veera Desai Road at Andheri West, looked after Mojo, the female stray dog that stayed in her building and often at her house.



Raikar claimed a group of men claiming to be BMC employees dognapped Mojo. She said the incident was captured in the CCTV in the society, and despite the video evidence, the Amboli police have refused to register an FIR.

'They injected her with something'

Raikar and her husband Ravindra believe local residents instructed the dognappers. Raikar, who is a manager with a Fort bank, said, "On December 13 at 2.30 pm five people entered Parul society and told the watchman that they were BMC staff and had come to take Mojo for vaccination and would later bring her back. They took two hours to catch her."



In the CCTV footage the dog is seen running around trying to escape the kidnappers. Raikar said she is even seen running to the fourth floor where they (the Raikars) stay, but the house was locked. The accused are clearly seen in the CCTV footage. Raikar claimed on the fourth floor two gave Mojo some injection and then carried her away. She said they later picked up a bag from the road, shoved her inside and took her away.

Raikar said, "In October Mojo had four puppies and on November 13 they were kidnapped by two people. I registered an FIR and luckily the puppies were found a kilometre from our residence. Someone has kidnapped our dog because we feed strays."



"I gave the CCTV footage to the Amboli police to take action, but they haven't bothered to register the FIR. An officer told me that they only register FIRs in cases of dogs being killed. They said they will need Mojo's body for inquiry in the matter."

'Working on evidence'

However, speaking to mid-day, Senior Inspector Someshwar Kamthe of Amboli police station said, "We are working on the CCTV evidence. Earlier, we had registered an FIR when the puppies were kidnapped. This is the same incident and we are working on it. We have not registered an FIR in this matter but we will take action."



