Mumbai: Sonu Yogendra Jalan was betting as directed by Dawood's aides say Police

Representational picture

Top bookie Sonu Yogendra Jalan alias Sonu Malad, who was arrested by Thane's AEC yesterday, had links with Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, the police say they have established. Officers said Jalan had been betting as per instructions from the aides.

An AEC officer said, "His links with Husain Faruqui and Anil Kothari, close aides of Dawood in Dubai, have been established. He was also in touch with Dawood's close people from Pakistan — Ehtesham and Doctor.

"Jalan and two others had fixed matches in 2015 as well as a Sri Lanka-Australia series in 2016. Jalan was also in contact with a Bollywood biggie, whose identity is yet to be established."

The officer added, "Bet and Take is a popular app globally. Jalan would generate passwords for the app, forward them to other bookies via WhatsApp, and place bets, while sitting here in India, which is illegal." AEC head Pradeep Sharma said, "The accused had kept code names for Indian bookies — Prince Pune, MMjk, Junior Kolkata and JK Delhi."

