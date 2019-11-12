Mumbai: Soon, Aarey roads to be on the path of repair

Almost three weeks after mid-day reported about the poor condition of Aarey Milk Colony’s internal roads, the authorities concerned have finally taken note of it and started preparations to fill the potholes and repair the uneven surfaces. Sources from the Aarey CEO office said soon the repair work would start.

On Monday, when mid-day visited the internal road passing by the New Zealand hostel near Vanichapada in Aarey, material and equipment required for the repair work were spotted to be lying near the stretch. Sources even mentioned that the work would start in a couple of days.

Speaking to mid-day, Chandu Jadhav, a tribal from Aarey said, “The internal roads connect several tribal hamlets and so it is important to repair them. This will solve people’s commuting woes. It’s good to see that preparations are on to repair the roads but the authorities concerned should make sure that work on all of them is done properly. They should not be temporarily repaired.”

An official from the Aarey CEO office said, “We know that those who travel via Aarey’s internal roads face a lot of problems due to their bad condition. Hence, repair work will start soon.”

On October 21 mid-day had done a story (Aarey locals not buying into pre-poll road repairs) on how three days prior to the assembly elections, repair and resurfacing work had started on the internal road that goes towards Royal Palms and Mayur Nagar from Arya Market. However, a couple of days back locals told mid-day that only a portion of the road had been repaired and work stopped soon after the polls. Is the government selective about when to repair roads? – is the question that has been there on the minds Aarey Colony residents since then.

Aarey has more than 40 km of internal roads connecting 28 tribal hamlets and 32 different units. The road that the authorities are preparing to repair connects the central poultry unit with Goregaon check naka and many motorists use the stretch to avoid traffic jam.

28

No. of tribal hamlets Aarey Milk Colony has

