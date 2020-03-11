Mumbai: Soon, no more surge pricing by cab aggregators

The Maharashtra government on Monday partially accepted the recommendations of a four-member BC Khatua Committee putting a leash on the cab aggregators. The four-member panel, headed by retired IAS officer BC Khatua, had submitted its report looking into the determination of a fare structure of taxis and autos in Maharashtra in September 2017.

The government on Monday issued a government resolution (GR) accepting many significant suggestions of the committee report, asking the transport commission to get them implemented.

Among the many suggestions that have been accepted include capping the fare of app-based cabs to three times that of the kaali-peelis, making it mandatory for companies to share ride data with the government, limiting the life of autos and cabs to 15 years, having roof-top indicators with cab/auto occupancy status, registration details display, fire extinguishers to uniforms for app-based cab operators.



Cab aggregators will henceforth have such details inside the cab which will display all the information of the owner

The fares of black-yellow cabs and autos will be telescopic which means appropriate fare discounts after specified distances. Accordingly, it is recommended that for a commute up to 8 km, the fare will be at a regular rate and a reduction of 15 per cent in the basic fare for the distance from 8.1 km to 12 km and a reduction of 20 per cent in the basic fare for the distance beyond 12 km.

A separate committee may be appointed to decide on the fare structure of electric cabs and fares, but till then may the fare may be similar to kaali-peelis. Fares may be revised every year in June as per the dynamics of the industry.

“We welcome the decision and it is all in the welfare of all the consumers, cabbies and the companies. The Maharashtra transport department should now get this implemented in letter and spirit,” transport activist Ajit Shenoy of Mumbai Mobility Forum said.

According to RTO officials due to the new fare revision formula, the fare of autos and taxis may go up by Rs 1 to Rs 4, from their current minimum fare of Rs 18 and Rs 22 respectively.

15 YRS

Limit of life for auto rickshaws and cabs from hereon

