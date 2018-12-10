Mumbai: Soon, travel straight to CSMT from Borivli

national

Railways to elevate the road outside Malad station on the west to make way for Goregaon-Borivli extension of harbour line underneath it

Commuting between CSMT and Borivli might soon be a breeze or even better than what you can imagine. With the state government clearing the decks for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3A earlier this week, lakhs of commuters can take a direct train from Borivli to CSMT or vice-versa once the tracks for the same are laid.

At present all those travelling from Borivli have to get off at Goregaon and hop into another train to go to CSMT, as there is just one direct train between the two stations. But, this gets diverted on the Western line after Goregaon. According to sources, with the `826-crore project getting approval, the authorities concerned will soon start working on getting the harbour line extended from Goregaon to Borivli.

Due to space constraints on the Goregaon-Borivli stretch, the Railways are thinking of elevating the road outside Malad station on the west to make space for the two additional rail tracks underneath it.

A senior official associated with the project said, "We plan to construct a flyover at a location between Borivli and Goregaon. The problem seems to be more near Malad, but at Kandivli there is space on the western side for the platforms of the extended harbour line. At Borivli station, platform one and two can be used for terminating the line." If the harbour line gets extended, then there would be six lines till Borivli, facilitating interchange of trains and creating more pathways for them.

Officials said the western side of Malad station was quite congested with a number of shops and structures occupying the area. However, they mentioned that this could be tackled with something like the Railways have done at Thane station under the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme. The road outside the station has been elevated so that trains can pass underneath it.

Harbour line extension

In April this year, the harbour line was extended from Andheri to Goregaon. The 5.2km Andheri-Goregaon stretch has been built at a cost of Rs 214 crore.

