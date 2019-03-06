Mumbai: Speakers coax public to demand answers on Pulwama and Balakot

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the media get a royal roasting, as activists urge people to pose questions and demand answers on the Pulwama terror attack and Balakot surgical strikes

(From left) Speakers Charul Joshi, M A Khalid, Feroze Mithiborwala, Ravi Bhilane and Jyoti Badekar

It was raining question marks and doubts, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and team Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) accused of not coming clean on the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot surgical strikes, at a two-hour press conference held by Bharat Bachao Andolan at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh at Azad Maidan on Tuesday afternoon.

Saying it straight, that our soldiers' lives have been sacrificed on the altar of political opportunism, the speakers coaxed the public to pose questions and demand answers.



Feroze Mithiborwala

Investigations needed

Feroze Mithiborwala, of the Bharat Bachao Andolan, began with slides aiding his presentation. Mithiborwala read out various political statements questioning Modi on the Pulwama attack. He first cited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's statement asking where was Modi when the attack took place. He added that Banerjee has been quoted as saying, "Why were the jawans not air-lifted? Why were the troopers left to die, is it because you wanted to politicise the matter before the elections?" He added that Banerjee had asked the right question.

The speaker also said that they all stood by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray's statement, "If National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is investigated about the Pulwama attack, then the truth will come out."

Media bashed

Mithiborwala showed stills of contrary reports, and said that the media has been quoting "government sources" instead of its own investigation. He said the media, "was regurgitating what is fed to them." He also questioned if, as reported, "Our forces were given a free hand to retaliate post Pulwama, then, why are they not free to say how many were killed in the Balakot air strikes?" Mithiborwala said the atmosphere today is to demonise all those who question the government. It is "similar to the atmosphere during Hitler's reign. We know that we may die for saying this," said the activist.

Need answers

Speaker M A Khalid said, "questions are the lifeblood of a democracy." Speaker Ravi Bhilane, said, "those in business partnerships with Pakistan need to stop that now, to show their true nationalism." Bhilane also cleaved into Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) honcho Mohan Bhagwat. Bhagwat has said that the organisation could "make an army in three days and they could go to the front." Bhilane said, "Instead of talking, Bhagwat should send an army on our borders, Prepare it in three days and send the men, let us see how he does so."

Activist Jyoti Badekar slammed a section as "chamcha media" (Modi's lackey media) and said the government must, "release figures of those killed in the surgical strike. If I am termed a criminal for asking, so be it, I am a criminal". Lastly, comrade Charul Joshi, Communist ideologue said, "Isn't it strange that the President of India who is the head of the armed forces is yet to speak on this matter?" Apt perhaps that this 'Bharat Bachao Andolan' conference: 'Pulwama and Balakot: some questions, some facts' ended with a question and underlined the panel's philosophy: 'Sawal uthao; BJP hatao'.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates