Mumbai: Special court orders Vijay Mallya's arrest

Special Judge M S Azmi of anti-money laundering court issued a non-bailable warrant for Mallya's arrest, taking cognisance of a fresh charge sheet filed against him and others by the ED

Vijay Mallya

A special court ordered arrest of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya for his alleged involvement in a case of money laundering of over Rs 6,000 crore.

The court also issued summons to Mallya's firms, Kingfisher Airlines and United Breweries Holdings Limited, before adjourning the hearing in the case to July 30.

