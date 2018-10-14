Mumbai: Special NIA court orders attachment of Zakir Naik's properties

national

All the five properties of Dr. Zakir Niak are located in Mazgaon area of Mumbai

Zakir Naik. File Pic

The Special NIA Court, Mumbai on Friday ordered attachment of 5 properties of Zakir Naik in the city.



All the five properties are located in Mazgaon area of Mumbai belonging to the absconding accused Dr. Zakir Naik, NIA officials said.

The five properties of the absconding accused Dr. Zakir Naik are -

i) Shop No. A-103, ad-measuring 1360 sq. ft. in the A wing of the building known as “Crystal Residency”, on the land bearing Plot No. 65-A, C.S. No. 137 of Mazgaon Division, Mumbai-400 010.

ii) Flat number B-1005, in Jasmin Apartments (Jasmine Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.), 65-B, Dockyard Road, Mazgaon, Mumbai-400 010.

iii) Flat No. B-1006, in Jasmin Apartments (Jasmine Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.), 65-B, Dockyard Road, Mazgaon, Mumbai-400 010.

iiii) Flat No. 1701, ad-measuring 649 sq. ft. in building known as “Maria Heights” situated at 16, Belvedere Road on land bearing C.S. No. 135 and 136 of Mazgaon Division, Mazgaon, Mumbai-400 010.

v) Flat No. 1702, ad-measuring 942 sq. ft. in building known as “Maria Heights” situated at 16, Belvedere Road on land bearing C.S. No. 135 and 136 of Mazgaon Division, Mazgaon, Mumbai-400 010.

Earlier, NIA had made a request to Special NIA Court to declare him Proclaimed Offender. On 15th June 2017, the Court issued a proclamation under section 82 of CrPC against Dr. Zakir Naik. Subsequently, NIA sought order of the NIA Court to attach the properties of Naik.

