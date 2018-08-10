Mumbai: Special round of admissions to be held for FYJC candidates

national

However, the FYJC candidates who either cancelled their admissions or failed to get admitted on seats allotted to them in the initial rounds, would not be allowed to take part in the special round

Representational Image

More than 32,000 students, who could not get admission to First Year of Junior College (FYJC) in the first four rounds, will soon get another opportunity to bag a seat in an institute of their choice. Based on the vacancies in different colleges, a special round of FYJC admissions would start from August 13.

Some have to wait

However, the candidates who either cancelled their admissions or failed to get admitted on seats allotted to them in the initial rounds, would not be allowed to take part in the special round. They would have to wait for the special round to get over to seek admission. Speaking to mid-day, a senior official from the office of deputy director of education, said, "It is the students' fault, because it was clearly mentioned that if candidates get seats in the colleges of their preference, then they would have to take admission. These students will have to wait now, because those who haven't got admission will be given a chance first."

Based on vacancies

According to sources, after the fourth round of admissions get over on August 10, colleges would get time to fill up the minority and in-house quote seats on their own and then a list of the number of vacant seats would be displayed on August 13. After that the process of filling and submission of application forms would start.

The candidates who fall under the categories of — not admitted in earlier rounds, rejected in earlier rounds, not allotted seats in earlier rounds and not reported in earlier rounds — would be able to take part in the special round. The candidates remaining after the special round would be given admission in first-cum-first-serve basis.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates