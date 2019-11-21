MENU

Mumbai: Speed trials stop, Karjat halt is back

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 07:53 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

mid-day had reported how mid-station regular passengers in Karjat had been inconvenienced by skipping of the halt there due to trials

This picture has been used for representation purpose only
This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Trials to speed up the Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express have been stopped, and the halt at Karjat has been restored.

mid-day had reported how mid-station regular passengers in Karjat had been inconvenienced by skipping of the halt there due to trials. A Central Railway note states it has been decided to stop the trial run of CSMT Mumbai-Pune-CSMT Mumbai Intercity Express from November 21. The train will run as per original timings. CR was trying to cut the journey between Mumbai and Pune to 2 hrs 35 minutes and holding speed trials beginning May 31. "We thank mid-day and are happy we got our train back," Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee's Nitin S Parmar said.

