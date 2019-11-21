Mumbai: Speed trials stop, Karjat halt is back

Trials to speed up the Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express have been stopped, and the halt at Karjat has been restored.

mid-day had reported how mid-station regular passengers in Karjat had been inconvenienced by skipping of the halt there due to trials. A Central Railway note states it has been decided to stop the trial run of CSMT Mumbai-Pune-CSMT Mumbai Intercity Express from November 21. The train will run as per original timings. CR was trying to cut the journey between Mumbai and Pune to 2 hrs 35 minutes and holding speed trials beginning May 31. "We thank mid-day and are happy we got our train back," Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee's Nitin S Parmar said.

