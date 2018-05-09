Mumbai: Speeding car hits female police aspirants during recruitment drive

The women, Deepali Kale, Chaitrali Pange, Kajal Karade and Chaitali Dorge who are all 19 years old are currently recuperating



Cops have seized the car that hit the women and detained its driver. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Four aspiring women constables, who were in the city for Mumbai police's ongoing recruitment process, were hit by a speeding car in Vikhroli on Tuesday morning. The women, Deepali Kale, Chaitrali Pange, Kajal Karade and Chaitali Dorge who are all 19 years old are currently recuperating. Cops said all four girls hail from Pune and are students of the Shirole academy in Shirul.

According to the sources the incident occurred near the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli, where police officials were taking the running exam of the aspirants.



The aspirants suffered minor injuries and are recuperating in a hospital

Lucky escape

According to the police officials, the women were crossing the Eastern Express Highway at the Godrej Ghoda gate signal, when the speeding car hit them. The four were rushed to Vikhroli's Mahatma Phule municipal general hospital.

While the other three have suffered minor injuries and are stable, Deepali was shifted to the Sion hospital's trauma ward as she has head injuries and arm fractures. A police complaint was registered later on Tuesday. The Vikhroli police detained the driver of the car, identified as Mohammed Khalid Shaikh, and seized his vehicle.

This incident comes a day after mid-day carried the report, 'Now, women cop aspirants spend nights in the open,' which highlighted how the aspirants are being forced to sleep out in the open in the absence of basic facilities.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates