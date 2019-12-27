Mumbai: Speeding drug addict crushes constable's foot in Borivli

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 19-year-old drug addict who had gone to the police station to mandatorily register his attendance, crashed into a police constable at Borivli West on Wednesday night while returning home on his bike. The constable has fractured his left hand in four places and also had to get four stiches to his head. The locals managed to nab the accused and handed him over to the police.

The constable, identified as Dilip Pandurang Konde, 51, is a resident of Vasai and attached to the MHB police station in Borivli West. The accused, identified as Arman Anish Idrish Shaikh, 19, is a resident of Charkop and had earlier been arrested by the Charkop police station under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. Shaikh also received minor injuries on his head in the accident, the police said.

According to the police officers, the incident occurred on Wednesday at 8.30 pm while the constable was returning home. Suddenly, a speeding bike hit him and crushed his leg. Speaking to mid-day, Konde said, "The bike hit me with such force that I fell down. I then found that I was unable to walk. The bones of my legs were visible through the skin and parts of bone were also lying on the road. The locals took me to Shivam hospital at Charkop. The doctors have said that I need surgery."

A police officer from MHB police station said, " Shaikh was arrested by Charkop police six months ago in an NDPS case for consuming drugs. After four months in jail, the accused was released on the condition that he came to register his attendance at the police station." Orthopaedic doctor and expert Aparna Tare said, "In the surgery, the doctors will fix the broken bones properly. After this surgery, the constable have to do physiotherapy and will need support to walk for at least four months."

