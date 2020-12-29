Mumbai: Speeding dumper knocks down, kills on duty traffic cop in Jogeshwari

A 40-year-old traffic police constable was killed by a speeding dumper on the Western Express Highway in Jogeshwari here on Tuesday, police said.

Constable Pandurang Maruti Sakpal had tried to stop the dumper when it knocked him down near Hub Mall in the afternoon, an official said.

"The dumper driver fled the scene after hitting Sakpal, and we are in the process of registering an FIR against him at Vanrai Police station," said Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic suburbs.

A resident of Kandivali, the deceased constable had been attached to Dindoshi traffic division for the last two years.

Sakpal was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to a head injury during treatment, the official said.

