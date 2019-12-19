Search

Mumbai: Politician's speeding car falls on railway tracks near Dativli, halts services

Updated: Dec 19, 2019, 09:16 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar |

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the incident and said the lines were restored after the car was cleared from the track.

Speeding Ford Mustang fell on the rail track
A speeding Ford Mustang reportedly belonging to a politician fell from the road overbridge directly onto the rail track between Dativli and Nilaje stations in Mumbai, shutting down the Diva-Panvel rail corridor that ferries national rail traffic from north to south India via Central Railway.

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the incident to mid-day and said the lines were restored after the car was cleared from the track. A few trains had to be detained.

He said both the lines were restored in 30 to 35 minutes though a few trains had to be lined up initially.

Sources said the ownership details of the car reveal it is in the name of Yogita P Patil and is registered with RTO Kalyan.

