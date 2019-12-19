Mumbai: Politician's speeding car falls on railway tracks near Dativli, halts services

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A speeding Ford Mustang reportedly belonging to a politician fell from the road overbridge directly onto the rail track between Dativli and Nilaje stations in Mumbai, shutting down the Diva-Panvel rail corridor that ferries national rail traffic from north to south India via Central Railway.

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the incident to mid-day and said the lines were restored after the car was cleared from the track. A few trains had to be detained.

He said both the lines were restored in 30 to 35 minutes though a few trains had to be lined up initially.

Sources said the ownership details of the car reveal it is in the name of Yogita P Patil and is registered with RTO Kalyan.

