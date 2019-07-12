Mumbai: Speeding Ola cab driver ends youngsters' after-party plans in Powai

national

On their way to a party post work, four start-up partners were headed to Powai in the cab when it was hit while trying to overtake a BEST bus; three, driver, were in critical condition for four dayss

The cab was almost crushed below a BEST bus at Ramabai colony on Saturday morning

An accident involving a WagonR and a BEST bus at Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony early Saturday morning seriously injured four people travelling in the cab. Three of them and the driver were in critical condition. Two of them are now recovering.

The accident occurred when Ola cab driver Chandan Mahanto, 24, tried to overtake a BEST bus (of the Shivaji Nagar depot) while the bus passengers were alighting at the Ramabai bus stop. Chandan was driving at a considerable speed to overtake the bus when it almost got crushed under it.

Hardik Yagnik

The four passengers — part of the Lost in Music (LIM) Events, an event management company based in Worli — were seriously injured. An auto rickshaw driver near the accident spot called the police control room.

Hardik Yagnik (sitting next to the driver), Suraj Jeswani , Pratiksha Bhoir and Ragini Saraswat were rushed along with Mahanto to Rajawadi Hospital by the police. They were travelling from Sion to Powai, said inspector Prafulla Sable of Pant Nagar police station.

Pratiksha Bhoir

Still critical

Mahanto has suffered serious injuries to his head and hands and is currently admitted at Asha Hospital, Kandivli, and is in stable condition, doctors said.

Suraj Jeswani, 29, who lost his father (Prakash Jeswani) in the 1993 bomb blasts, lives with his mother and uncle at Worli. He has suffered multiple fractures on his face along with liver blood clots, injuries to his ribs and hip dislocation. While he regained consciousness on Tuesday, his condition is still critical, said his uncle Ravi Jeswani. He is currently admitted at Kokilaben Hospital's ICU and is likely to undergo plastic surgery.



Ragini Saraswat

Hardik Yagnik, 27, had glass particles in his chest, and was shifted to Hinduja Hospital and is now under observation at Bhatia Hospital, Grant Road. "He also has fractures on his hand and leg," his father said.

His sister Hemali added, "He also had some glass pieces in other parts of his body, including his eyes but there is no risk to his vision."



Suraj Jeswani

Pratiksha Bhoir, 20, is admitted at KEM hospital and "is undergoing treatment on her left eye, along with a fracture on her left hand," said her sister Prachi Bhoir. Ragini Saraswat, 20, with minor injuries, was discharged from Rajawadi hospital in a day.

Case under probe

An FIR has been registered in the case at Pant Nagar police station. The four were heading to an after-party after wrapping up a successful event at Lower Parel, said Jeetu Shah, one of their business partners. mid-day tried to get in touch with the Ola authorities, but they were unavailable for comment.

