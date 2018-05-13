Mumbai: Speeding tanker rams into two auto rickshaws in Versova, kills drivers

The mortal remains of the two were handed over to the family members after the postmortem was conducted on Saturday afternoon

Accident in Versova

Two auto-rickshaw drivers lost their lives after a speeding tanker crashed into and crumpled their rickshaws. The accident occurred in on Saturday morning in Versova.

Both the drivers were rushed to Dr. R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, where they were declared dead on admission. Both, Mohammed Muzzidin Khan, 38, and Hussain Akhtar, 40, lost their lives of shock and hemorrhage, the hospital sources said.

The mortal remains of the two were handed over to the family members after the postmortem was conducted on Saturday afternoon. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered by the Versova Police and the driver of the tanker was sent to Cooper Hospital for medical examination.

