Mumbai: Speeding taxi driver refuses to stop, knocks over police naik

A taxi driver who was speeding near Mafatlal junction in south Mumbai early on January 16, was arrested right away for knocking over two barricades and injuring a police personnel. The 40-year-old was identified as Ankalesh Shankar Choudhary.

"There was a nakabandi near Mafatlal junction at NS Road in south Mumbai. On-duty police officers including PSI Rupesh Darekar and his staff tried to stop a taxi that was speeding around 5.15 am, but the driver, Chaudhary, did not slow down. Before it stopped, his vehicle knocked down two barricades which fell on police naik Shankar Pawar who got injured in the accident," said investigating officer PSI Rahul Patil.

Pawar's jaw was severely hurt and he started bleeding. The on-duty officers caught the taxi driver who was trying to flee the crime scene. "When the officers asked Chaudhary to produce documents related to the vehicle, he started arguing with them and even tried to assault them. He argued as to why the road was barricaded in the wee hours," said the officer.

The injured policeman, Pawar, was rushed to a nearby hospital. "His jaw was bleeding heavily. The doctor administered six stitches," said Patil.

The taxi driver has been booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code and provisions 132, 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Another officer told mid-day that taxi drivers generally over speed during the night at Marine Drive.

