Mumbai: Spend an evening watching and discussing Buster Keaton's short films

The audience at an earlier screening

The image of a distraught man in a hat staring at us forlornly from behind the bars is iconic in a way that right now, you can picture the image even if you do not know what on earth we are talking about. If that's the case, let us fill you in. The image concerned is, in fact, a shot of legendary actor, comedian, producer and screenwriter Buster Keaton from his film made in 1937, Jail Bait. And this Sunday, a bunch of cinephiles are going to celebrate the filmmaker and four of his short films at an event that is woven together with discussions and Q&A sessions that will follow the screenings.

On the menu is The Scarecrow (1920), The Haunted House (1921), Neighbors (1920) and The Blacksmith (1922). White Wall Screenings, which is organising the event, invites a community of film enthusiasts to come together every Sunday, or fortnightly, and celebrate iconic films or those made by indie filmmakers. The idea behind the venture is to make lesser-known films accessible to the common public and to simultaneously provide up-and-coming filmmakers a platform to showcase their work.



Screengrabs from Buster Keaton's films The Scarecrow (left) and Neighbors. Pics Courtesy/Youtube

Its co-founder, actor and filmmaker Pratik Rajen Kothari, 28, tells us, "What really adds to the screenings is a democratic discussion that follows, where everybody is welcome to share their opinions. For this event, the discussion will be moderated by actor and founder of The Actor's Craft India, Raghav Aggarwal."



Pratik Kothari

On: June 17, 3.30 pm

AT: The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.

Call: 9833358490

Entry: Rs 220

