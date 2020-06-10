Mumbai: Spotted deer critical after being attacked by stray dogs in Thane

An injured male spotted deer was rescued from a residential complex in Thane on Tuesday. The deer was brutally attacked by stray dogs as its antlers got stuck between the gates of Rutu Enclave, a residential society in Thane. The joint rescue operation was carried out by teams of Wildlife Welfare Association, Disaster Management Team of TMC, RAWW and Forest Department

"On June 9, at around 7:30 am we received a distress call on our helpline number about a deer in distress. The caller said that the animal was bleeding profusely from its head that had got stuck between the society gates. Our rescue team members Aditya Patil, Omkar Kolekar and Swapnil Veer reached the spot immediately and with the help of Disaster Management Team rescued the deer. The team safely removed the head and the antlers of the deer which got stuck in the gate and after freeing the animal, they wrapped him with a cloth as it was bleeding from his back, had stomach wounds and its hind leg was ruptured.," Said Aditya Patil, President of NGO WWA.

The deer was in immense pain and was immediately rushed to Thane SPCA for treatment. The deer was later moved to SGNP with the help of RAWW's ambulance after it became a bit stable. However, the condition of the animal continues to be serious as a result the doctors could not conduct surgery immediately and saline was administered. The deer has multiple wounds all over its body and the vets are trying their best to save the animal.

Last night, a female deer was rescued from the same society. Apparently two more deers are stuck in sewage but cannot be spotted. A team of rescuers have started searching for them and hope to rescue the animals soon.

