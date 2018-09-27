Mumbai: Spurned manager posts obscene videos on woman's Facebook, held

crime

A 30-year-old manager of a Pune-based mall was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stalking and defaming a 24-year-old woman on social media after she rejected his marriage proposal, the police said.

The accused Prashant Medhe, a resident of Kothrud in Pune, was arrested on the complaint lodged last year by the victim, a resident of suburban Bandra in Mumbai, an official said. In her complaint, the woman said that someone had uploaded obscene photographs and videos on her Facebook account, along with the contact numbers of her and her friend, he said. Police had registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Information and Technology Act. Police traced Medhe through technical analysis.

"He had created two fake Facebook accounts for posting obscene photographs and videos and tagged them to the victim and her friends," said Akbar Pathan, DCP (Detection-1). A crime branch team raided the residence of Medhe in Shastrinagar area and took him into custody, he said. The accused told police that he decided to malign the image of the woman after she turned down his marriage proposal on a matrimonial site, he said, adding that further probe is on.

