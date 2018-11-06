Mumbai: SSC language paper pattern changed at 11th hour

national

Representational Image

Students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination this academic year are in for another surprise. Their question paper pattern for language subjects has been changed, according to a circular issued by the Balbharati, Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, on October 30.

This batch is the first one to appear for the new curriculum. They will also have 100-mark papers instead of the earlier 80-20 division where 20 marks were reserved for internal school-level assessment.

With the board examination scheduled to begin from March 1, 2019, the last minute change has led to panic among students and teachers alike. "We have no issue with the changes but it is important to announce them at the beginning of the academic year. This is a very crucial examination for the students.

This batch is already under pressure because of the new syllabus and the change in marking system. All our classes, study material as well as practice question papers are designed around the old pattern. This sudden announcement is unfair to the students," said Uday Nare, language teacher at the Hansraj Morarjee School in Andheri. He has also written to the State School and Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde regarding this.

This year, more than two lakh students are slated to appear for the SSC board exam from the Mumbai Division. Sunil Magar, director of Balbharati was not available for comment. However, a senior official from Balbharati said, "The changes are very minor and there is no need to stress about it."

