Mumbai man comes up with realistic, live models of BEST bus

Vishal Borkar with the models of double-decker BEST bus

Models of realistic-looking double-decker buses, made by a city-based enthusiast during the COVID-19 lockdown, have garnered likes and support with many wanting a similar model to be replicated for their personal collection. The model similar to the old Routemaster model of the bus has lights set in and motors making it more popular.



Borkar's collection includes lorries, buses and even trailers

Mumbai-based SSC pass-out Vishal D Borkar has a passion for making all models of BEST buses. He has even made realistic-looking trailer bus, the old-style single-decker buses.

Speaking to Mid-day, Borkar said, "I have been passionate about buses and keep on studying layouts and their dimensions to replicate."

"The lockdown has given us a lot of time and this is the time when we can develop the creative passion that we have," Borkar said, who is originally a resident of Ghatkopar, but now lives at Govandi.

He further said, "In fact, my collection includes lorries, buses and even trailers. The most challenging one was the BEST Routemaster with a sloping side."



Borkar has made realistic-looking trailer bus, old-style single-decker buses and the present Routemaster models

Borkar says he has also started taking orders from a few. "This requires hard work and time as the buses are made to design from sun board just like fibre." Borkar says he wants to set up a museum of his own one day.

Borkar can be contacted at vishalborkar757@gmail.com

