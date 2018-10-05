Mumbai: St Xavier's college seeks alumni support for 'building a better institute'

national

St xavier's College yesterday announced commencement of its grand celebration for completing 150 years. Now an autonomous body and on path to becoming a university, it is looking forward to support from its distinguished alumni to make the institute stronger, infrastructural, academically and in other aspects.

Several alumni were present for the commencement ceremony, where the logo, created especially for the celebration, was unveiled with the theme 'Made of Xavier's'. Those in attendance were Aaditya thackeray, Yuva Sena president, Shaina NC, fashion designer and BJP leader, Swati Piramal, vice chairperson of Piramal Industries, Anu Aga, who led Thermax energy and environment engineering solutions, and Ashish Bhasin, chairman & CEO - South Asia, Dentsu Aegis Network, among others.

Fr Roy Pereira, SJ, Provost, and VP (academics), said, "Celebrating 150 years of this iconic institute of higher education doesn't just mean celebrating the past, it also means preparing for a better future. This includes development in infrastructure as well as academics... We have to start teachers' endowment fund for best faculty support... And when we are on [the] way to become a university, we have to be prepared to be able to offer [the] best to our students."

The celebration has many events planned, right from a theatre festival to science conference and social science forum to music concerts. It will also include a dinner with distinguished alumni for fund raising.

Explaining the design of the new logo, Josy Paul, founder and chairman of BBDO India, said, "It brings alive the legacy of St Xavier's College and creates a visual that expresses the institute's vision for the years to come. The arches and the shield of the institute inspire the way in which the milestone number of 150 is designed, while the choice of gold expresses the rich and vibrant heritage structure."

