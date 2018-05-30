Mumbai: Staff of Kalina lab, 7 others on hunger strike against Amravati deputy director

Thakare, however, has refuted their allegations



Employees at Kalina forensic lab protest on their premises

Employees of eight state forensic science laboratories (SFSLs), including the one at Kalina, are on a hunger strike against the alleged authoritarian ways of Vijay Thakare, deputy director of the SFSL at Amravati, and have demanded his transfer. Thakare, however, has refuted their allegations.

While the protest has been going on for the last 23 days, the protesters started the hunger strike four days ago.

The allegations

As per members of the employee union, Thakare makes Class IV employees, who are laboratory assistants, work as drivers and watchmen, and has also called them "dirt". They have further alleged that Thakare makes them do domestic work at his house, and if someone refuses, he threatens to spoil their service record.

Employees alleged that he makes menstruating women write down the reason they are in pain and ask for leave, adding that he has even signed their ID cards as director, even though he is deputy director, a position he has held for nine years. Thakare has allegedly openly said that no one can do anything against him as he knows "ministers".

Ganpat Bhangare, president of the union, said that despite complaints, no action has been taken.

The other side

Thakare told mid-day that all allegations were baseless and the employees did not like him being strict and enforcing rules properly. He said the two people who were sent to do other duties had misbehaved, and hence, that had been their punishment. He added that the allegation regarding women employees was wrong as he did not approve leaves of Class IV staffers.

He said he had been with the lab since 2007 but not as deputy director, adding that he got that post only in 2012, and the tenure is six years.

