Mumbai: Staring lands fake cop in jail at Andheri

crime

Police say Ishwar Advani is also accused in a molestation case

Staring hard at a person landed a man who was posing as a police inspector, in jail. The 55-year-old identified as Ishwar Advani, was arrested at the Andheri Recreation Club on Saturday.

According to the police, around 9.30pm, Advani, dressed in a uniform similar to that of an inspector of the Maharashtra police, entered the Andheri Recreation Club to use the washroom. He later began to loiter around the premises. Near the lobby, he began to stare at a male club member, making him very uncomfortable. He asked Advani to stop staring. But Advani refused and told him he could not talk to a policeman in that manner.

According to an officer from DN Nagar police station, "A heated argument took place. When we reached the spot, we saw the identity card of the 'police inspector' was fake and arrested him immediately." He wanted to extort money from the staff as a police officer, said another officer. Advani was booked under sections 170 (impersonating a public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

