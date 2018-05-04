Mumbai: State education department orders inquiry against iconic Dadar school

The BMC's education committee visited the school on Thursday in the presence of angry parents for a discussion with the management



Shardashram school

Dadar's renowned Shardashram school might not have a smooth transition from the state board to the ICSE board, as the state education department has ordered inquiry into protesting parents' complaints. The BMC's education committee visited the school on Thursday in the presence of angry parents for a discussion with the management.

Nand Kumar, principal secretary of the school education department said, "We have called for a report on the issue following which we will decide on the plan of action."

Cloud of controversy

The school has been under a cloud of controversy ever since it decided to shift to the ICSE board from class I to V. Parents have asked the school to make the shift from class I alone.

They have been protesting the move since April and have complained to concerned authorities as well as threatened agitation with Shiv Sena if the school does not come up with a solution.

'Will strongly protest'

"The school management is clearly pressuring parents. Almost all parents of children studying in the higher classes are against the move. The school does not have any issue with lowering the intake of students," said Sainath Durge, Yuva Sena committee member.

"Moreover, the school has changed its name to SVM international. All this has to be inquired into. We have submitted a complaint letter to the education department which has ordered an inquiry. If we do not get an appropriate response within two days, we will hold a strong agitation," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates