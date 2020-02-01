Search

Mumbai: State-level bodybuilder commits suicide in Virar; cops cite financial issues

Updated: Feb 01, 2020, 16:20 IST | Samiullah Khan | Mumbai

The deceased bodybuilder cited poor financial conditions to be the reason behind the suicide

The deceased, Ali Salmani (centre) while receiving the Vasai Shree award. Picture/Hanif Patel
A 43-year-old state-level bodybuilder allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Virar on Friday. According to the police, initial probe revealed that the deceased Ali Salmani was having financial issues.

Salmani was a three-time Vasai Shree, one-time Dahisar Shree winner, apart from winning the Maharashtra junior bodybuilding competition. He is survived by his wife and two kids. Police said Salmani was alone at home during the time of the incident. When his wife returned home, she saw him hanging from the ceiling fan, and alerted the neighbours, who then informed the police.

The Virar police rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy, after conducting the panch nama. A police officer from Virar police station said they have registered an accidental death report and are probing to ascertain the reason for the suicide.

