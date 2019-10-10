Mumbai: State reiterates Urban Development Department's stand in affidavit in Esplanade Mansion case

On Thursday, the state government passed the ball into MHADA's court in the affidavit which they have filed before the Bombay High Court last week, in the case that will decide the fate of Esplanade Mansion, a grade II heritage structure in South Mumbai. While the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, further discussions will take place at the next hearing which has been scheduled for November 17.

The state government's affidavit referred to two letters sent by the Urban Development Department which directed MHADA to 'undertake the study with the help of heritage experts for the preservation and conservation of the heritage building'. The affidavit also mentioned that the UD directed MHADA to urgently carry out repairs of the building and 'restore it as per heritage classification'.

The state government also noted that in the monsoon months from June-July, most of the external parts of Esplanade Mansion have fallen off. The affidavit also mentioned that MHADA was also informed to bring the UD's directions to the notice of the Bombay High Court. Prakash Lad, the advocate representing MHADA informed the court that MHADA will file a response by November 10.

