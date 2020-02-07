Mumbai: State slaps notice on developer over Powai high-rise

Two months after a local activist approached the state environment department about construction work being carried out for a proposed residential complex at Village Tirandaz, Powai, in violation of environmental norms, the government issued a notice to Skyline Mansions Pvt Limited warning of action if the developer failed to furnish all necessary approvals and documents along with a reply within 15 days. The Kanakia Group is developing the project on a plot owned by Narottam Sharama.

Locals oppose work

On February 27 last year, mid-day had reported on how a hillock was being cut for developing the residential complex. Locals have been protesting against the construction activities for a long time. Local corporator Suresh Patil (Shiv Sena), too, had written to the BMC administration last year alleging that construction work was being carried out on a plot marked as a no-development zone and that it should be immediately stopped. However, the civic body had said that the work was being done in a residential area based on minor modifications issued by the urban development department.



Locals have been protesting against the construction activities for a long time because a hillock is being cut to make way for the residential complex

Through the notice, principal secretary of state environment department, Anil Diggikar, has asked why construction activity should not be stopped in the area for violating environmental norms and not obtaining environmental clearances from the government department concerned. The notice (in mid-day's possession), issued on January 31, states, "After receipt of reply, you (Skyline Mansion) may call for a personal hearing so as to take appropriate decision in the matter, failing which, this office (environment department) has no option, but to initiate legal action, including stoppage of construction activity."

'Serious threat'

Meanwhile, speaking to mid-day, local activist Ravindra Tiwari said, "The project is a serious threat to the environment as the hillock is being cut to build the high-rise. More importantly, the work was started without obtaining the necessary approvals, which are mandatory. Now that the state environment department has issued a show-cause notice to the erring developer, we demand that the construction work, which is going on, be stopped till the case is heard."

However, owner of the plot on which the building is coming up, Narottam Sharama claimed that he had not received any notice from the government. "The firm will reply to the notice, if they get it," he added. Refuting the charges of carrying out construction activities without obtaining environmental clearances, Sharama said, "We have all the necessary approvals and documents required for the construction work. We will furnish the same to the authorities."

'Haven't got notice'

Even spokesperson for the Kanakia Future City project — Powai claimed that they haven't received any such notice. Reiterating that all the work was being carried out as per the rules and norms, the spokesperson claimed that the allegations were baseless and done with a mala fide intention. "When the authorities concerned inspected the site, they did not found any violations," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates