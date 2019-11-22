Mumbai: Std XI biology textbooks lack basic bio-logic

The new curriculum of the first year of junior college (Class XI) of the state board, developed by Balbharati has again come under the scanner after a Pune based retired professor pointed out mistakes in the 'Biology' textbook.



Dr Hemlata Sane, a 79-year- old Botany professor has written a letter to the state bureau of textbook - Balbharati, regarding the mistakes. Dr Sane has claimed that the information given in the class XI Biology textbook is not only grammatically incorrect but also has several factual errors.

"There are many mistakes which I happened to read just out of curiosity. I have a complete report of 35-pages which I submitted to Balbharati," said Dr Sane.

Some of the mistakes pointed out by Dr Sane are - Lichen a cellular species has been mentioned under the list of non-cellular species. In another the topic of cell-structure and organization, one sentence reads - Golgi bodies also manufacture their own products. However, in reality, they don't manufacture but produce.

When contacted Balbharati, Director Vivek Gosavi said, "The topic has been brought in the notice of the board of studies. The context in the textbook will be re-confirmed and then the committee will decide accordingly."

