Mumbai: Stone-pelting incidents leave two railway passengers injured on Central Railway

In both the cases, the Government Railway Police have registered FIRs and started investigation

Two railway passengers were injured in two separate cases of stone pelting on April 1, while they were travelling. In both the cases, the Government Railway Police have registered FIRs and started investigation. However, the second case has been transferred to the Thane GRP, as it happened under their jurisdiction.

According to the police, in the first case, victim Aparna Mankane was travelling from Talegaon to Dadar via Deccan Express when the incident took place. Senior inspector of Kalyan GRP said, "Aparna was sitting by the window side in the D/4 compartment when someone threw a stone at her. It first hit the window and then her nose. We have registered an FIR against an unknown person and are investigating the case," She immediately went to a Thane-based private hospital and took first aid.

Similarly, in the other incident, victim Pallavi Londhe was travelling from Thane to Ulhasnagar by a Badlapur fast train when the incident took place. Pallavi said, "Around 6.45 pm, when the train crossed the Parsik tunnel, someone threw a stone at me. It first hit an iron rod and then one of my ears. I was lucky that it struck the backside of my ear."

Also read: Mumbai: Bottles, stones thrown at trains leave 2 women commuters with broken face, leg

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates