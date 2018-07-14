Mumbai: Stranded, injured Olive Ridley turtle rescued

An injured olive ridley turtle washed ashore a beach in Mumbai on Friday. In the past one week more than five injured turtles have washed ashore

Dr Dinesh Vinherkar and Pawan Sharma with the rescued Olive Ridley turtle which will be handed over to the sea turtle facility managed by the Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association and Dahanu forest department

With the monsoon in place, incidents of marine creatures being stranded along the west coast of Mumbai and its adjoining areas is on the rise. An injured olive ridley turtle washed ashore a beach in Mumbai on Friday. In the past one week more than five injured turtles have washed ashore.

On Friday the NGO RAWW rescued the female injured Olive Ridley sea turtle rescued from Walkeshwar. A distress call was made to the forest department helpline, 1926, by Dr Jinesh Shah from Walkeshwar, who found the injured sea turtle. It was reported to Dr Dinesh Vinherkar.

"Soon an SOS call was forwarded by the forest department to our rescue team at Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW). A three-member rescue team including Hasmukh, Ravi and me were assigned to the rescue operation. The turtle was rushed to Dr Dinesh's clinic," said president of RAWW, Pawan Sharma.

It was then shifted to the emergency centre and hospital facility at Thane SPCA overnight. "The turtle will be handed over to the sea turtle facility managed by the Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association (WCAWA) and Dahanu forest department, where it will be treated," added Sharma.

NGOs and those working in the field of Marine Rescue and Conservation have requested people to be vigilant about stranded reptiles. "Kindly report to the forest department on 1926 or your nearest wildlife rescue teams. You can get in touch with us on 7666680202," said Sharma.

