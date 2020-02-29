Mumbai: Stray dog bites seventeen slum dwellers including children in Ghatkopar

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Seventeen slum dwellers including children aged between eight and 12 years were bitten by a stray dog in Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar East, after which he was captured by Deonar abattoir department on Friday.

According to a report in Indian Express, Dr Vidya Thakur of Rajawadi hospital said that the injuries were mostly minor. "Most adults suffered bite marks on legs, while the children had scratches on their hands. We treated them at the out-patient department and discharged all of them after administering anti-rabies injection on Friday," Thakur said.

The general abattoir of the Deonar abattoir, Dr Yogesh Shetye said that the dog was captured from a local sum dweller's house on Friday night and will be vaccinated.

Senior Inspector Pratap Bhosale said that no police complaint had been registered in the matter so far.

